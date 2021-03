KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a shooting that left one person dead at the Dahlgren Weigh Station.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m., Thursday morning, according to a VSP press release.

Authorities told 8News one person is dead and that one person has been taken to a nearby hospital.

No police officers were injured during the shooting, and VSP said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

