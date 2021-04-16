VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Essex

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Thursday evening.

VSP said they responded to a single-vehicle crash at 6:14 p.m. on April 15, on Route 17, .75 miles south of Layton Landings Road. They said a 2021 Ram 1500 pickup truck was headed south when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch in the median.

The driver, Marvin V. Headley, 85, of Richmond County, died at the scene. VSP said he was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

Officials believe a medical emergency is considered a contributing factor in the crash

The crash is still under investigation by VSP. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events