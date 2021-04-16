VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Essex

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one man Thursday evening.

VSP said they responded to a single-vehicle crash at 6:14 p.m. on April 15, on Route 17, .75 miles south of Layton Landings Road. They said a 2021 Ram 1500 pickup truck was headed south when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a ditch in the median.

The driver, Marvin V. Headley, 85, of Richmond County, died at the scene. VSP said he was wearing a seatbelt and the passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

Officials believe a medical emergency is considered a contributing factor in the crash

The crash is still under investigation by VSP.