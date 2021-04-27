VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State police said a single-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County killed one woman on Saturday.

VSP said the crash occurred at 8:50 p.m. on April 24, along I-81 at mile marker 273. They said a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on the interstate when it ran off the left side of the road and overturned before it stopped.

The driver of the vehicle, Natalie L. Rzepkowski, 27, of Staunton, died at the scene of the crash. VSP said she was wearing a seatbelt.

While weather is considered to be a factor in this crash, State Police said they are still investigating this incident.