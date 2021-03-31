VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Culpeper County

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened along Germanna Highway on Tuesday.

According to a release, around 6 p.m. on March 30, a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling south on Carrico Mills Road when it stopped at a stop sign and then proceeded to cross Germanna Highway. The Nissan pulled into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling in the westbound lane. The Chevrolet couldn’t avoid the Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan, Helen M. Quarles, 65 died at the scene from her injuries. Quarles was wearing a seatbelt.

In the same release, police say, the Chevrolet is owned by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who was driving suffered minor injuries.

Stay with 8News for updates.