VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a Harrisonburg man

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a crash in Rockingham County that killed one person on Thursday.

VSP said the crash happened at noon on April 22, at the intersection of Eden Valley Road and Peake Mountain Road.

A 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling East on Peake Mountain Road when it stopped at a stop sign and made a left turn onto Eden Valley Road. VSP said the Toyota pulled into the path of a 1994 Mack dump truck traveling Southbound on that road. Police said the truck was unable to avoid colliding with the Toyota and hit it on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Toyota, Dorlan J. Adamson, 76, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Officials said Adamson was wearing a seatbelt.

Police said the driver of the Mack truck, a 59-year-old man of Dayton, was not injured in the crash, and was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said this crash is still under investigation.