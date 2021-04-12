VSP investigating Saturday’s fatal motorcycle crash in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Harrisonburg on Saturday.

The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. on April 10, along Route 42 at 5th Street. VSP said 2015 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 at a high speed when it hit a 2019 Toyota Tacoma that was going west.

The rider of the motorcycle, Thomas E. Williams, 45, of Harrisonburg, was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash, according to the VSP. Williams was wearing a helmet during the incident.

Officials said the driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old man, of Harrisonburg, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said this crash is still under investigation.