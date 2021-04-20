VSP investigating Sunday crash that killed two men in Culpeper

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a vehicle crash in Culpeper County that killed two men Sunday night.

They said the crash happened at 10:04 p.m. on April 18, on James Madison highway, three tenths of a mile south of Beverly Ford Road.

VSP said a 2011 Subaru Forester entered Route 29 traveling in the wrong direction and hit a 2004 Honda Pilot going south head-on.

The driver of the Subaru, Michael K. Ratzenberger, 32, of Vienna, died at the scene of the crash. VSP said Ratzenberger was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, Jose B. Hernandez Solis, 50, of Culpeper, also died at the scene of the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said three passengers in the Honda, a 5-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and were flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. VSP said the 5-year-old was in a proper child restraint, the 19-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt and the other woman was wearing a seatbelt.

A fourth passenger in the Honda, an 8-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

VSP said they are still investigating this crash.