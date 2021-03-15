VSP investigating three-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County that killed two people

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY — The Virginia State Police said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Spotsylvania County that killed two people.

VSP said the accident occured at 6 a.m. on Sunday, march 14, along Plank Road, half a mile west of Elys Ford Road.

Police said a 2008 Mercury Milan entered Plank Road going in the wrong direction and hit a 014 Mazda 3 that was traveling in the left lane head-on. The collision caused the Mazda to hit a 2012 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling in the right lane. After this, VSP said the Mercury caught fire.

The driver of the Mercury, J’haun G. Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg, died at the scene of the crash. VSP said it is unknown if Pendleton was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mazda, Isaac D. Evans, 23, of Locust Grove, died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 45-year-old woman, of Fredericksburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said the Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.