VSP issues Amber Alert for abducted 2-year-old in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old missing from Giles County.

Noah Trout was lead away from the Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, Virginia this morning by an unidentified woman. Noah has blond hair, blue eyes, and is about 33 pounds.

The suspect has not been identified but was seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a black hat.

The two may be in a dark colored van or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842.