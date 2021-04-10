VSP issues missing senior alert for 68-year-old Charlottesville woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Charlottesville Police Department.

Authorities say 68-year-old Susan Brown Church was last seen around 2:35 p.m. on April 10, 2021, at 499 West Main Street in Charlottesville.

She is possibly driving a 2006 Silver Volkswagen Beetle with North Carolina plates reading ADY-4333.

Police say she could be wearing a pink hat and a tie-dye shirt.

Church suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.