VSP issues missing senior alert for 75-year-old Fairfax man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.
Troopers are looking for 75-year-old Michael Leonard Delaney, who was last seen May 10. Delaney was seen departing the Reston Hospital. The missing senior was admitted to the hospital following a fall and a possible stroke.
The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment. His disappearance poses a “credible threat to his health and safety.”
He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a yellow hospital gown, dark shoes with white soles, and dark frame eyeglasses with a strap. He is possibly wearing his wedding band, his high school gem ring and a black wristwatch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131.
