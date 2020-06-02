VSP issues missing senior alert for 80-year-old Fairfax man

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.
Troopers are looking for 80-year-old Sheng Yiu, who was last seen Sunday, May 31. Yiu was seen in the area of Colchester Brook Lane on May 31. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt, light blue jeans, white new balance shoes and a black LL Bean vest.
He was driving a 1997 Silver Mercury Cougar with state tags XUL-7237.
The missing senior suffers from cognitive impairment. His disappearance poses a “credible threat to his health and safety.”
Contact Fairfax County Police with information on his whereabouts at (703) 691-9497.
