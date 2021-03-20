VSP issues missing senior alert for 81-year-old Roanoke woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Department.

Authorities say 81-year-old Harriet Guion Hodges was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on March 20, 2021, leaving her house in the 2200 block of Windsor Avenue SW in Roanoke.

Police say she was last seen wearing a long purple coat and white pants.

Authorities said Hodges suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Roanoke City Police Department at (540) 853-2212.