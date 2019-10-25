VSP issues official Amber Alert for missing Louisa County teen

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old out of Louisa County who authorities believe was abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia. Hicks is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

RELATED: Family pleads for missing Louisa teen’s safe return as search continues

Isabel Hicks (far left and far right) pictured with Bruce Lynch (middle)

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, similar to the one pictured below, with the VA tag VEM-9071.

The FBI said it is believed Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas “conducive to camping.”

Anyone with information should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234. Call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.