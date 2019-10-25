1  of  2
Breaking News
VSP issues official Amber Alert for missing Louisa County teen Death investigation underway after body found in woods near elementary school

VSP issues official Amber Alert for missing Louisa County teen

Virginia News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert Friday for Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old out of Louisa County who authorities believe was abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia. Hicks is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

RELATED: Family pleads for missing Louisa teen’s safe return as search continues

Isabel Hicks (far left and far right) pictured with Bruce Lynch (middle)

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, similar to the one pictured below, with the VA tag VEM-9071.

The FBI said it is believed Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas “conducive to camping.”

Anyone with information should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234. Call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events