VSP: Officers shoot, kill man who charged at them outside home

Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Rockingham County man dead Sunday night.

Authorities from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Timberville Town Police Department were called to a residence in the 19000 block of Mechanicsville Road at around 9:15 p.m. for reports of a person firing a gun and attempting to enter a residence.

Officers arrived and found a man outside the residence who began ‘advancing on the police officer and sheriff’s deputy in a threatening manner.’

When the man, who has been identified as 41-year-old Johnny W. Dellinger, of Rockingham, refused to comply with officers’ commands to stop, they fired at him. Life-saving measures were performed, according to police, but Dellinger died at the scene.

No other civilians or officers were injured during the incident.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

At the request of the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Upon completion of the investigation, the investigative files will be turned over to Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst for final adjudication.