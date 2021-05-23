VSP: Plane crashes at Chesapeake Regional Airport Sunday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — A plane crashed at the Chesapeake Regional Airport Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

VSP said the crash occurred at about 11:35 a.m. on May 23.

They said it occurred when the pilot of a single-engine aircraft, a 1997 Mooney MK20J, didn’t put the landing gear down when landing. Officials said the incident resulted in manor damage and no injuries.

State Police said the FAA was notified about the crash by the airport and is attempting to remove the plane from the runway.