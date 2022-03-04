(WFXR) — A trucker convoy is expected to make its way through southwest Virginia on the way up to the northern part of the Commonwealth for a weekend rally.

Organizers of the Virginia Freedom Convoy say truckers will make several stops in southwest Virginia as they travel up I-81 this weekend.

According to convoy organizers, they’ll hold a “cheer party” for the truckers at the Ironto rest stop in Montgomery County at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

In addition, truckers will reportedly meet up at the TA truck stop in Lexington at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

WFXR News reached out to Virginia State Police, who says troopers won’t be escorting the convoy, but they will monitor travel conditions, respond to calls about traffic issues, and take enforcement action as needed.

Virginia State Police continues to monitor and prepare for potential commercial and passenger vehicle convoys affecting traffic in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) through the weekend. State police also continues to communicate with our NCR local, state and federal partners concerning this developing situation. Virginia State Police respects the public’s First Amendment rights and has been in contact with various groups’ organizers to ensure their understanding of Virginia traffic laws. These communications have also enabled us to share our expectations related to keeping traffic flowing safely and efficiently on Virginia highways, especially in the case of emergencies and for first responder vehicles. In advance of any convoys entering the NCR region, Virginians can expect to see an increased patrol presence by Virginia troopers and our Motor Carrier Safety teams, as part of the department’s operational plan for this still-fluid situation. These efforts are to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roadways and Northern Virginia communities. Statement released on March 3, 2022 by Virginia State Police

To check out real-time traffic conditions and traffic cameras, visit the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 website.