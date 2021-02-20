VSP reminding residents to be aware of phone scams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is alerting residents about phone calls from scammers pretending to be VSP troopers.

VSP said the telephone scams are back, this time calling from a 276 area code and a valid Virginia State Police number.

The scammer claims someone’s identity has been stolen or a warrant has been issued, requesting the person to send money for the charges to be cleared, according to VSP. The scammers ask that the money be transferred or wired to an account or for a gift card.

VSP said in a tweet, caller ID is not always accurate and that troopers never call to let someone know of an arrest warrant or to tell them to turn themselves in.

Authorities said never to provide credit card information over the phone. And to report the call to the Federal Trade Commission HERE.