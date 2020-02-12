VSP searching for missing 85-year-old believed to be in danger

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for a missing 85-year-old man believed to be in danger.

James “Jimmy” Jenkins stands 5-feet-11-inches, weighs 165 pounds with hazel eyes. He was last seen on Feb. 4 around 6 p.m. on Ridgeview Road in Madison County. He was wearing a black and white flannel shirt with blue jeans.

He is believed to be traveling in a blue 2000 Chevy S10 pickup with Virginia tags JXM-1011.

Jenkins’ disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is assisting. If you know the whereabouts of Jenkins, please call (540) 948-5161.

