VSP searching for missing senior with cognitive impairment

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richard L. Bankston has been missing from Keysville since 12:30 p.m. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and his dissapearance could be harmful to his health and safety.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert this evening for Bankston and is looking for the public’s help locating him.

He was last seen on Richardson Road shortly after noon on Monday.

Police believe he may be wearing a long sleeved dark colored shirt, dark colored sweatpants, white tennis shoes, a dark jacket and stocking cap. He might be driving a 2007 Gold Toyota Camry with the Virginia license plate, AED-6053.