MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A routine traffic stop on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County ended with a Virginia State Police investigation and an arrest for possession of a lot of pot.

According to VSP, a state trooper was on routine patrol on I-85 on Wednesday, April 13, when he came across a Chevrolet Silverado driving recklessly. The trooper pulled the driver over and found about 85 pounds of marijuana concealed within the truck.

The driver, identified as Joseph Cruz of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was charged with one count of transporting 5 or more pounds of marijuana. He is being held on bond at Meherrin River Regional Jail.

VSP is still investigating this incident.