VSP surprises little boy with mock traffic stop

(WRIC) — Virginia State Police, along with the Rocky Mount Police Department, helped give a little boy a day he will not soon forget.

The boy, Trevor, had a goal to give ‘Thank You’ plaques to officers and deputies to thank them for serving the community. When Trevor presented the plaques, officers and deputies helped create a mock traffic stop where Trevor was able to take the lead officer role.

“With guidance, Trevor learned about the lights and sirens in the patrol cars, the right way to perform a traffic stop and how K-9’s work,” Rocky Mount Police Department said on Facebook. “We love our community and encouraging our youth!”

LATEST HEADLINES: