VSP to investigate deputy-involved shooting in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania Sheriff Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

In a press release, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said, around 3:18 a.m. on April 21, a deputy was investigating a domestic disturbance in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road. As the deputy was managing the investigation, he encountered an adult male.

During the encounter, the deputy discharged his weapon and the male suspect was shot. The suspect is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

The Virginia State Police will be investigating the incident at the request of Sheriff Roger Harris.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-928-5822or 1-540-582-5811.

