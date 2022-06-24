Benjamin Canning, a VSP trooper, was arrested and charged with DUI in New Kent County (Photo: New Kent Sheriff’s Office)

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police trooper has been arrested and charged with driving while under the influence.

According to a release from the New Kent county Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Benjamin Nicholas Canning was pulled over on Interstate 64 in New Kent near mile marker 216. He was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence, refusing to submit to a breath test and reckless driving by speed. He was taken to Henrico Jail East.

According to the police report, Canning was driving down I-64 at an estimated speed of 96 miles per hour in an area with a speed limit of 70 MPH. Canning was observed as having slurred speech and a smell of alcohol on his breath. When asked by the New Kent Sheriff’s Deputy how much he had to drink, Canning said he had none.

Canning was previously arrested in 2013 for speeding and driving with an expired inspection and violating a highway hauling permit.

Benjamin Canning’s case records (From vacourts.gov)

According to VSP, Canning has been suspended without pay, in accordance with the agency’s policy.