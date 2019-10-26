VSP trooper injured during stolen vehicle pursuit

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper is recovering from a minor non-life threatening injury after his car was struck by a stolen vehicle.

Virginia State Police officials say that around 4:30 p.m. Friday, they received a radio transmission about a stolen 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck out of Virginia Beach.

Through the Portsmouth City/StatePartnership, troopers working in Portsmouth spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and took off.

During the pursuit, troopers noticed six males inside the vehicle.

Virginia State Police officials say several attempts were made to slow and stop the vehicle but the driver continued to weave around vehicle. Three state police vehicles were struck.

One trooper was struck head-on.

The six males inside the stolen truck ran from the vehicle. All were juveniles and all were captured and arrested.

The trooper involved in the head-on crash suffered minor non-life threatening injuries.