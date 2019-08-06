VSP trooper says growing bond with community vital during 8News ride-along

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — For the police, National Night Out is not just a fun event with food and games, but a way for them to build relationships with the communities they serve. 8News took a ride along with Virginia State Police to see how troopers appreciate their bond with community members.

“People are able to understand that we’re there for them,” said Jessica Shehan, Virginia State Police Senior Trooper and Recruiter. “It really gives us an opportunity as a department to bond with the community. To come out and show the community that we’re not big and scary.”

Trooper Shehan told 8News this event is important for them to build communication for when troopers have to show up to the area.

“We want to be able to have that relationship, we want to be able to talk to people, we want people to feel comfortable with being able to approach us and we want people to be able to come to us at any time,” Shehan said.

In her 13 years with state police, Shehan said there’s certainly been stronger bonds built with every community.

“From the time that I started till now I can absolutely see a big difference,” Shehan told 8News, “so it’s a wonderful night to interact. And it’s always fun to hand out stickers and see the little ones and let them know if they need anything we’re there.”

Trooper Shehan told 8News that no matter where you are on National Night Out, it’s going to be a great time.

