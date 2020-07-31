VSP trooper vehicle rear-ended by impaired driver

A VSP Trooper suffered minor injuries after his patrol car was rear-ended by an impaired driver in Springfield early Friday morning on July 31, 2020. (Photo: VSP)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is warning citizens about the dangers of drunk driving after an impaired driver rear-ended a trooper’s vehicle.

According to VSP, a trooper was seated their vehicle finishing up a crash investigation on Interstate 395 when a southbound 2019 Jeep SUV ran off the road and slammed into the back of the patrol car.

Eyasu Urgesa Hayu, 32, of Woodbridge, was arrested at the scene for DUI and was taken to Fairfax Adult Detention Center.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Troopers used the Friday morning incident to remind drivers to never drive impaired or buzzed, citing the 518 DUI-related crashes in Northern Virginia from January 2020 through July 2020. Of those crashes, 296 have resulted in injuries and 15 in fatalities.

