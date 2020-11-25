VSP urge drivers to slow down this Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Before a day of giving thanks, Virginia State Police is asking locals, in kind, to slow down, wear a seatbelt and don’t drive distracted.

“With lighter traffic on the roads, there may be a temptation to speed and a false sense of security that leads to drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “This year overall, state police have seen fewer crashes on Virginia highways but those crashes have been more deadly. Making sure you are driving the posted speed limit, driving for conditions and wearing your seatbelt are the best ways to stay safe on the road. Whatever your holiday celebrations look like this year, Virginia State Police want to make sure you arrive at your destination safely.”

Virginia State Police announced that last week that troopers will participate in Operation C.A.R.E – Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. The statewide effort will see increased state police patrol and traffic enforcement over a five-day span.

The period begins 12:01 a.m., Nov. 25 and concludes at midnight on Nov. 29.

Last year’s operation resulted in 290 citations for drivers who failed to restrain themselves properly. Troopers also cited 5,221 speeders and 1,798 reckless drivers. Additionally, 83 drivers were taken off Virginia’s roadways and arrested by state troopers for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

There were eight traffic fatalities during the 2019 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and 12 traffic fatalities during the same period in 2018.

Troopers also remind locals to “Move Over” for emergency personnel.