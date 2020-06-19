VSU’s reopening plan includes in-person classes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University announced its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year on Friday.

The most notable part of the plan is the university will resume face-to-face classes in August. However, VSU said on-campus capacity will be reduced and priority for in-person classes will be given to on-campus residents, student leaders, athletes and graduating seniors.

The university said all other students will be commuter students or take online classes.

Other schedule changes include no fall break, all face-to-face classes end on Nov. 24, and after Thanksgiving break, no students will return to campus. Instruction will continue remotely until December 11.

Here are some of the other changes students can expect to see this fall:

Students and staff will need to complete COVID-19 training before the start of the semester.

Preventative care and education programs will be conducted in residents halls

All students will receive a welcome back kit with a cloth mask or gaiter, disposable masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and a tool that will allow students to open doors and push buttons without touching them.

On-campus housing capacity will be reduced. For example, some double rooms will become singles. Preference will be given to freshmen, student leaders, student-athletes and graduating seniors.



The university said depending on how the circumstances with COVID-19 change adjustments may be made to this plan.

The goal of Virginia State University is to provide transformative educational experiences for our students and to prepare them to change the world. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have sidetracked our normal operations, it did not alter our mission or our goals. We will continue providing our students with access to a high quality and affordable educational experience in the upcoming fall 2020 semester. We are here for our current students who are working toward their degree, and we are here to welcome our new Trojans, the class of 2024.” Makola M. Abdullah, President of VSU

Thursday, VSU announced they would also freeze tuition for the upcoming school year. The hold on rates extends to room and board, the university added.

