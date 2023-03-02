RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the beginning of March, another unseasonably warm, rainy night. You’re about to fall asleep when suddenly you bolt up in a panic. You have to get your taxes done! But when were they due again?

If you’re reading this in March, there’s still plenty of time to get your papers in order. The federal filing deadline isn’t until April 18, and while most people try to file federal and state taxes at the same time, you’ll have an extra two weeks to submit your Virginia tax info, which isn’t due until May 1.

If you’re abroad during tax season — whether because you’re active-duty military or relaxing on a tropical beach — you’ll have until July 1 to get your state tax info in. You just have to indicate that you’re abroad by writing “overseas rule” at the top of your return and on the envelope you enclose it in, along with a written statement asserting that you were out of the country.

And even if you miss both of those deadlines, there’s no reason to panic: Virginia offers an automatic six-month extension. That will give you extra time to file your return, but to avoid costly interest payments, make sure to pay your taxes ASAP.

If you need help with tax prep, free file options are available. If you make less than $73,000 a year, you can use the Federal filing lookup tool to find free software that will guide you through the tax paperwork. Virginia also offers its own suite of tools for state returns (provided you make less than $60,000 a year).

If you make more than that, you can probably afford to pay a tax professional anyway.

You may, however, want to avoid popular programs like TurboTax, which is no longer included in state and federal suites of free preparation software. Last year, the popular tax prep software was forced to pay a $141 million settlement over its misleading “free, free, free” campaign.