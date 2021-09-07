“Waiting week” for Virginia unemployment benefits reinstated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission announced they will be enforcing the “waiting week” for unemployment benefits as of Sept. 5, 2021.

The “waiting week” was waived by Gov. Ralph Northam as part of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration.

Essentially that week is the very first week of your claim. People who claim unemployment benefits must submit information and meet all eligibility requirements, but nobody is paid for that first week.

People with unemployment benefits would receive their first payable week the second week of their claim.

To submit a weekly claim call 1-800-897-5630 or head to www.vec.virginia.gov.