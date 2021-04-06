Walgreens: Some COVID-19 vaccines were ‘improperly stored’ at Hampton store; revaccination recommended for some customers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Walgreens says some vials of the COVID-19 vaccine were improperly stored at a pharmacy location in Hampton, leading the company to recommend “revaccination” for some customers.

Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman said Monday that Walgreens had discovered certain vials of the COVID-19 vaccine were “improperly stored” at one pharmacy before they were administered to patients.

Engerman said the issue happened at Walgreens at 919 W. Mercury Boulevard between March 12 and 26. A refrigerator holding the vaccines malfunctioned.

“We have been in contact with the manufacturer and, while the viability and potential impact on the effectiveness of vaccines that have been improperly stored remains unknown, revaccination is recommended,” Engerman said.

Engerman said Walgreens was in the process of contacting patients who received one of the vaccine doses and will revaccinate them to ensure they are fully protected.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and have taken steps to review our operating procedures to prevent this from reoccurring,” Engerman said.

Walgreens also didn’t say how many people were affected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines must be stored properly up until they are administered.

Vaccine potency is reduced if the vaccine is exposed to an “improper condition” such as heat, cold, or light at any step in the cold chain.