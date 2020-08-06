Walmart announces its parking lot drive-in theaters will be coming to Hampton Roads

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday, Walmart announced the locations and dates for its summer pop-up drive-in movie theaters. Two of the locations are in Virginia Beach!

Teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises, the retail giant announced last month that it was going to turn 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

Tickets for family movies such as “Black Panther,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “Back to the Future,” and more will be free but must be requested in advance.

Tickets will be available at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 5. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:30 p.m., Walmart said. If you’re late, you won’t be allowed entry.

The drive-in events in Virginia Beach are scheduled for August 18 and August 19. The exact store locations will be released at 5 p.m.

August 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Beetlejuice – Tickets not available, registration may reopen Virginia Beach Walmart Supercenter at 657 Phoenix Dr. in Virginia Beach

August 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The LEGO Movie – Tickets not available, registration may reopen Virginia Beach Walmart Supercenter at 657 Phoenix Dr. in Virginia Beach

Go to this link to sign up for an event.

States that will participate in the pop-up event include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

There’s never been a better time for a drive-in. 😄 Get ready for some family fun in the parking lot of 160 stores nationwide with ~free~ movies like Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Back to the Future, and more. #WalmartDriveIn — Walmart (@Walmart) August 5, 2020

“Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country,” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement last month.

The movie tour is set to run through October.

If you plan to go, here are some rules:

An FM radio is required for audio. (A car radio works just fine).

One car per ticket and you must have a vehicle.

You can bring as many people as you have seatbelts in your car.

Make sure your ticket is on your phone or have it printed. Parking staff will guide you to a parking spot.

A mask is required when outside of your vehicle.

This is a family event. Alcohol is prohibited.

The Drive-in will take place rain or shine. In the case of severe weather, you will be notified of a reschedule or cancellation via email.

