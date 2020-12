Walmart announces more than $17 million in quarterly and special cash bonuses for associates in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Walmart announced an additional $700 million in cash bonuses to its U.S.-based associates bringing its total 2020 quarterly and special cash bonuses for its U.S.-based associates to more than $2.8 billion.

The company’s latest bonus announcement includes $6.8 million in quarterly bonuses paid to Virginia associates in their Nov. 25 paychecks following strong third quarter business performance.

An estimated $10.7 million in special cash bonuses is to be paid to Virginia associates on Dec. 24 in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic.



Full and part-time associates are eligible for both bonuses.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” said John Furner, President and CEO – Walmart U.S.

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the special cash bonus on Dec. 24.



It will be Walmart’s fourth special cash bonus paid to U.S. associates since the start of the pandemic.

All U.S.-based hourly associates are eligible for the latest special cash bonus. The bonus amounts will be similar to the previous three special cash bonuses Walmart has provided its associates during the pandemic; part-time and temporary hourly associates will receive $150 and full-time hourly associates will receive $300.



More than 60% of Walmart’s hourly associates are full-time. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers will also receive a special cash bonus.