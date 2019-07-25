Want to see changes on I-95? Voice your opinion tonight

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have ideas on how to stop delays and crashes on Interstate 95? Virginia transportation officials are holding a public meeting Thursday to hear directly from you.

This is part of the “Interstate 95 Corridor Improvement Study” aimed to identify key problems between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Alexandria and the North Carolina border.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will consider the feedback from the public when they compile a draft plan report, which will be sent to the General Assembly ahead of the January session.

The first series of meetings and online information will be focused on identifying issues to be addressed, including crash frequency and severity, delay, and incidents that close travel lanes for time periods longer than an hour.

The meetings will begin with a brief presentation followed by an open house format, which will allow attendees to speak one-on-one with study team members, ask questions, provide written comments, access online materials, and identify specific areas of concern on project boards.

The team will hold two more series of meetings along the corridor with additional opportunities for public comments to be received in person and online. The second series of meetings will focus on targeted solutions and the final series will cover recommended packages of improvements.

Thursday’s meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at Virginia State University Multipurpose Center, located at 20809 2nd Avenue in Petersburg.

You can also weigh in with this online survey, which will end Aug. 21. Additional comment opportunities will be available throughout the study.

More information can be found here.