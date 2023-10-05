RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The total reward offered for information leading to the arrest of a Greensville Correctional Center inmate who escaped a local hospital in August has been increased to $20,000.

21-year-old Nasseem Roulack is still at large nearly eight weeks after he escaped the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) security officers at Bon Secours Saint Mary’s Hospital in western Henrico County, just outside Richmond City limits, at around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

VADOC is leading the investigation into Roulack’s escape but the department has not released any updates since a few days after the incident. On Aug. 16, VADOC and the U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Roulack’s capture.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the U.S. Marshals announced the reward would be increased to $10,000.

The announcement came just one day after the Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland announced it would be offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that led to Roulack’s arrest after he was identified as a suspect in a Sept. 1 armed carjacking and kidnapping in that state.

The total reward offered for Roulack’s arrest is now $20,000.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run when he escaped Bon Secours Saint Mary’s Hospital around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Authorities describe Roulack as a 5-foot-8-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 177 pounds. (Courtesy of the U.S. Marshals)

Authorities describe Roulack as a 5-foot-8-inch tall Black man, weighing approximately 177 pounds. According to the U.S. Marshals, he has a tattoo on his right cheek that says “Cut Throat,” a tattoo that says “RIP ish” on his left arm and a tattoo saying “Faith is Seeing with Your Heart When All Your Eyes See is Darkness” on his right arm.

Anyone with information should call the VADOC Fugitive Line at 1-877-896-5764 or Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.