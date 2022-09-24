WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Friday that they secured $4.2 million in federal funding to help more Virginians access affordable housing.

“Rising rents and home prices are making it harder and harder for Virginians to find affordable housing options,” Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement released on Friday, Sept. 23. “We’re glad this funding will help more Virginians across the Commonwealth find safe, affordable housing.”

The $4.2 million will go towards housing programs across the state, with over $400,000 going towards communities in Central Virginia. This funding includes:

$307,394 to the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority

$61,615 to the Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority

$46,777 to the Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority

In addition to money allocated to specific communities, $827,363 will also go towards the Virginia Housing Development Authority, which serves the entire commonwealth.

A full list of funding allocation across the state is available here.

According to the officers of the senators, this funding will be awarded through Public Housing Authorities across the Commonwealth through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers program. These vouchers are used to help low-income families, the elderly and people with disabilities to afford housing.

In May, Warner and Kaine announced nearly $115 million in federal funding for affordable housing in Virginia.