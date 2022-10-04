WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Healthcare workers in Richmond and Henrico County will soon be receiving millions in federal funding for workplace training.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced almost $6 million in federal funding for community health workforce training across the commonwealth.

Half of this funding will go towards the Virginia Department of Health to support training for healthcare workers in Richmond and Henrico County, as well as Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.

“All Virginians, regardless of where they live or work, deserve health care,” Warner and Kaine said in a statement. “We’re glad that this funding is coming to Virginia to help train community health workers so they can keep doing what they do best.”

The funding will be administrated by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Community Health Worker Training Program.

In August, Warner and Kaine announced more than $1.7 million in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Richmond’s Daily Planet Inc. and the City of Richmond itself both received $65,500 each from this funding.