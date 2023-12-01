LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Washington and Lee men’s soccer team will meet 13th-ranked Amherst on Friday in the semifinals of the NCAA Championship at 6:30 p.m. at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va.

The Generals (15-4-5) return to the National Semifinal round for the second time in three seasons and the second time overall in program history. The team’s 2021 tournament ended in the semifinal round to eventual national champion Connecticut College, 2-1, in overtime.

Amherst (17-2-3) is also making its first appearance in the Final Four since the 2021 season, when they fell to Connecticut College in the championship game on penalty kicks. Overall, this marks the Mammoths’ seventh appearance in the national semifinals, they have made the championship game three times and won the 2015 national title.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has been one of strong defensive play from both sides. The Generals are 3-0-1 in this year’s tournament and have outscored opponents 5-1, with their one goal allowed tied with the Mammoths for the fewest in the tournament. W&L used a 2-0 win over Western Connecticut State and 2-1 victory over SUNY Oneonta in the first two rounds to get to their fourth consecutive Round of 16, and fifth in the last six tournaments. The Blue and White then bested No. 20 Tufts, 1-0, before outlasting No. 16 Colorado College in a penalty shootout after 110 minutes of play yielded a 0-0 draw.

Amherst is a perfect 4-0 on their run to Friday’s semifinal matchup with the Generals. The Mammoths downed SUNY Poly, 2-1, in the first round on November 11, before posting three consecutive 1-0 victories over Stevens, Occidental and Middlebury, with the Stevens and Occidental contests needing the full 110 minutes to decide a winner. The Mammoths earned the NESCAC’s automatic berth into the tournament when they defeated Tufts, 1-0, in the conference title game on November 5.

The Generals and Mammoths have never faced off in men’s soccer prior to Friday’s semifinal matchup.