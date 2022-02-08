Washington Commanders’ Safety Deshazor D. Everett charged in fatal crash

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington Commanders’ Safety, Deshazor D. Everett, 29-years-old, turned himself into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center Tuesday afternoon. After being the driver in a fatal crash on Dec. 23, he has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, police said in a press release.

Everett and his passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29-years-old, of Las Vegas, Nevada, were driving north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R when the vehicle left the right side of the road, hitting multiple trees, and rolled over at around 9:15 p.m., according to the investigation. Everett was speeding twice the posted 45 mph limit just before the crash, police said.

Peters was taken to StoneSprings Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Everett is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.