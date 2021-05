A statue of young George Washington stands atop Washington Hall, one of the buildings that make up the Colonnade at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., Sunday, July 12, 2020. The school is a private liberal arts university established in 1749. Faculty at the university voted Monday, July 6, to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the school, but that doesn’t necessarily mean such a change will occur. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Washington & Lee University is expected to reveal whether it will change its name next month.

A committee was formed to evaluate the school’s ties to confederate general Robert E. Lee nearly a year ago.

On May 5, the Board of Trustee’s updated the university saying they expect to reach a decision on renaming in June.