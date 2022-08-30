RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC) — If you, like many people, have been skipping out on a trip to the movies due to rising costs, then look no further — Saturday, Sept. 3 is your chance to get back in the theater.

National Cinema Day, championed by Cineworld, will be offering any movie currently in theaters, in any format, for only $3 at theaters nationwide.

More than 10 theaters are participating in National Cinema Day in the Metro-Richmond area and will be offering discounted rates on movies such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Invitation,” “Orphan: First Kill,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” “NOPE,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” and many more.

See the complete list of participating local theaters below.

To search for a participating theater nearest you visit nationalcinemaday.org.