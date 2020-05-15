WATCH: As some parts of Virginia reopen, Gov. Northam gives COVID-19 update

Gov. Northam will provide a coronavirus update for the state. Watch it at 8News at 2 p.m., online or on-air.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some Virginia businesses are reopening today as the commonwealth enter’s Phase One of Northam’s “Forward Virginia” plan.

Under ‘Phase One’ non-essential retail and places of worship can open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants can also open at 50 percent capacity and use their outdoor seating to accommodate customers.

Earlier this week, Northam said most of the state is ready to enter ‘Phase One.’ But on Thursday, City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wrote a letter to Gov. Northam asking that the city be exempt from the reopening phase, citing concerns over Richmond’s racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths.

The governor granted the city’s request to delay reopening. Accomack County and the Northern Virginia region will also delay entering ‘Phase One.’

The City of Richmond is now looking to enter ‘Phase One’ on May 29.