WISE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Body camera footage captured the moment two deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man who attempted to jump from a bridge in Appalachia.

On Monday, Dec. 4, Deputies Anthony Walsh and Alex Stallard responded to the bridge for a reported distress call. When they arrived, they found a man standing on the bridge, threatening to jump.

“Understanding the urgency of the situation, both deputies immediately engaged in communication with the individual, employing their extensive crisis intervention training to dissuade him from taking his own life,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

Despite their efforts, the man attempted to jump.

Video of the incident shows both deputies spring into action, moving to catch the man as he hangs off the side of the railing.

“I am immensely proud of Deputies Walsh and Stallard for their heroic actions,” said Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore in a statement. “Their quick thinking, bravery, and compassionate approach exemplify the values of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. They have demonstrated the utmost commitment to serving and protecting our community.”

Additionally, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office extended thanks to private citizens and members of the Appalachia town crew who assisted the deputies in the rescue.