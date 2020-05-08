WATCH: Gov. Northam to provide update on Virginia’s reopening process

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will provide an update on the state’s reopening process this afternoon.

Gov. Northam’s executive order banning gatherings of over 10 and the closing of non-essential businesses was set to expire today. However, the governor extended the order through May 14.

On Wednesday, the governor said he realized some parts of the commonwealth may not be ready for reopening. In general, the governor said the next steps depend on testing, tracking and isolating new cases.

At this time, there are 22,342 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia — 21,274 confirmed and 1,068 probable.

WATCH: Northam’s press briefing on our livestream at 2 p.m.