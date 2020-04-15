Northam extends shutdown of recreational businesses, ban on gatherings of 10 or more until May 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed an executive order in March that temporarily prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people and shutdown nonessential businesses until April 23. The governor extended those restrictions until May 8 on Wednesday, more than a week before the order was set to expire.

Virginia health officials reported 195 COVID-19 deaths in the state as of Wednesday, an increase of 41 deaths from the total reported on Tuesday. According to the Virginia Department of Health, there are 6,500 cases and 1,048 people in the hospital.

“As you saw in Monday’s modeling data, social distancing is working,” Northam said before extending his executive order. “We saw that in the model UVA released on Monday and in other national models. The actions that we have taken as a state are having an effect.”

