Watch Live: Family of missing Louisa teen to speak as search continues

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old from Louisa County, will speak Thursday with members of the FBI and county authorities by their side. Hicks was last seen on Monday morning.

Investigators believe Hicks could be with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Bruce Lynch, but would not confirm whether she went voluntarily or not.

Hicks is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, authorities said.

Isabel Hicks (far left and far right) pictured with Bruce Lynch (middle)

The FBI said it is believed Isabel and Lynch may be staying in wooded areas “conducive to camping.”

Lynch, described by police as 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard, is believed to be driving a silver or blue Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags, similar to the one pictured below.

Lynch should be considered armed and potentially dangerous, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies remind locals to contact authorities and do not approach if either Lynch or Hicks are spotted.

The joint press conference on Thursday will be at 3 p.m. in the Louisa County Public Meeting Room in the Sheriff’s Office. FBI and local authorities will be in attendance.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. Call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information that may lead to the location and safe return of Isabel Hicks.

