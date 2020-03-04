WATCH: Gov. Northam, Va. Dept. of Health address coronavirus preparations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Department of Health held a joint press conference Wednesday morning to address what the Commonwealth is doing to plan and prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the Commonwealth.

•Virginia using test kits released from CDC.

State has two test kits in-house. Each kit can test 50-60 people.



•Virginia has placed additional orders. Virginia has only had ability to order one test kit at a time. @8NEWS. #WRIC Watch LIVE presser —> https://t.co/OG0KVDrDRC pic.twitter.com/0bqoF3nDp0 — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) March 4, 2020

•As of this a.m., 17 Virginians tested, 14 did not have the virus, 3 results pending, nobody has tested positive.

•At this time there isn’t specific vaccine or treatment.

•So far, most people have had mild illness. *Per Dr. Lilian Pete@8NEWS #WRIC #Coronavirus #Virginia pic.twitter.com/5ccGOb4oFe — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) March 4, 2020

Notes thus far from #Virginia coronavirus preparation presser. Northam: today, there have been no positive cases. Testing now done in Virginia. Northam says he’s spoken to General Assembly leaders to have “necessary supplies in place.” Watch LIVE. @8NEWS https://t.co/OG0KVDrDRC pic.twitter.com/mvr095Jnir — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) March 4, 2020

We’re gearing up to cover a 10am presser w/ Va Gov. Northam on the state’s coronavirus preparations. Per Va Dept. of Health (yesterday) these are the numbers for people who have been tested, and those under a monitoring status. 11 have been tested, all negative. @8NEWS #WRIC pic.twitter.com/O2WHKMTZhd — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) March 4, 2020

