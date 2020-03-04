Breaking News
Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Biden
Live Now
Gov. Northam holding press conference on Virginia coronavirus preps

WATCH: Gov. Northam, Va. Dept. of Health address coronavirus preparations in Virginia

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Department of Health held a joint press conference Wednesday morning to address what the Commonwealth is doing to plan and prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the Commonwealth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events