WATCH LIVE: Gov. Northam holds press conference on coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to update the state’s response to coronavirus.

State health officials reported Virginia’s second COVID-19 death on Monday. There are currently 51 confirmed coronavirus cases in the commonwealth.

The Henrico and Richmond health departments confirmed to 8News that a Henrico woman in her 20s is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

