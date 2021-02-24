Gov. Ralph Northam loosens COVID-19 restrictions; alcohol sales expanded to midnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Gov. Ralph Northam is loosening some coronavirus restrictions in Virginia beginning in March.

Northam’s spokesperson Alena Yarmosky told 8News the changes will impact the state’s curfew, alcohol sales, social gatherings and entertainment venues.

Northam’s new executive order will lift the ‘modified stay-at-home’ order currently in place between midnight to 5 a.m. The measure first took effect in mid-December to mitigate surges in COVID-19 cases during the holidays.

The order also changes the cutoff on alcohol sales to midnight–pushed back from the 10 p.m. cutoff that was put in place in November. Restaurants, bars and breweries must continue to close by midnight under the new restrictions.

Currently, social gatherings are capped at 10 people. The order maintains that capacity indoors but increases it to 25 people outdoors.

Under the new order, outdoor entertainment venues will be able to fill up to 1,000 seats or 30 percent of their total capacity—whichever is fewer. This applies to baseball stadiums like The Diamond, according to Yarmosky.

Indoor entertainment venues will continue to be subject to the 250-spectator maximum that is already in place. Yarmosky said this includes basketball courts like VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond.

The announcement comes after Northam increased the number of spectators allowed at indoor and outdoor sporting events to 250 people at a press conference last week.

These changes will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 1.

Northam is also announcing that overnight summer camps will be able to open as of May 1, with safety measures in place. Registrations can begin before that.

The mask mandate for Virginians over the age of 5 will continue for indoor public settings and outdoors when social distancing can’t be achieved.

